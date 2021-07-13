Cancel
Women's Health

A Look Back on Birth Control

By Public Editor
NPR
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been over 60 years since the Food and Drug Administration first approved the birth control pill. The pill provided more control over fertility and reproductive health for generations. But it has a troubled history. The pill was first tested on low-income women in Puerto Rico. Today, the burden of...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Control#Fertility
Colorado Stateyr.media

Study: Birth Control Helped Reduce Colorado’s Dropout Rate

A new study has found that making contraceptives and reproductive care accessible through a state-funded program in Colorado reduced the high school dropout rate for young women. Researchers from the University of Colorado and the U.S. Census Bureau conducted a study that compared graduation rates in Colorado before and after...
Public HealthLa Crosse Tribune

Baby boom or bust? How pandemic has affected pregnancy, birth rates

Early in the pandemic, there were predictions that stay-at-home orders would spawn a baby boom. “Nine months after folks are forced to hunker down and ride out a natural disaster, the birth rate suddenly spikes,” explained an article on Fatherly, a parenting news website. “Whether it’s the boredom...or the sense of impending doom, there’s something about these situations that makes people do what comes naturally.”
Madisonville, KYbaptisthealth.com

Getting Pregnant After Birth Control in Madisonville, KY

Baptist Health Madisonville: Getting Pregnant After Birth Control. If you are ready to start a family, getting pregnant after birth control could be easy and straightforward. Learn more about family planning at Baptist Health. Getting Pregnant After Birth Control in Madisonville, KY HealthTalks Transcript. Christopher Squires, DO, OB/GYN:. There are...
ScienceScience Daily

Researcher's work with flies could be birth control boon

When it comes to making eggs, female flies and female humans are surprisingly similar. And that could be a boon for women seeking better birth control methods, a UConn researcher reports in the July 5 issue of PNAS. There are about 61 million women of reproductive age in the US,...
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Local doctor weighs in on new, over the counter birth control law

PEORIA (HOI) -- People in Illinois can soon get hormonal birth control without seeing a doctor. One local doctor said this can set health care back. Governor Pritzker signed that bill Thursday. Dr. Tracy Bochantin, Peoria OBGYN, believes there are more cons than pros to this bill. "I think it's...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Birth control will be available over the counter in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is now the second state in the Midwest to provide birth control over the county. House Bill 0135 was signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, on Thursday, July 22. It expands Medicaid to cover over-the-counter birth control costs for plans that currently cover...
Healthnorthernpublicradio.org

Pharmacists Will Be Able To Prescribe Hormonal Birth Control

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Thursday that will allow pharmacists in the state to dole out hormonal birth control, including the pill. The new law, which takes effect in January, requires pharmacists to get education that will include how to counsel patients and an assessment for screening. State Senator Melinda...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Pritzker signs law easing access to birth control

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday signed a law allowing pharmacists to assess and prescribe hormonal birth control to patients, a move Pritzker and champions of the bill called a “common sense approach” to helping women get contraceptives from trusted sources. At the University of Illinois at Chicago’s College of Pharmacy,...
Illinois StateWIFR

Local reaction to Illinois expanded access to birth control

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s now easier for women to get birth control at their nearest pharmacy thanks to a new law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The law, which is expected to go into effect on January 1st, allows pharmacists to assess and provide them with the hormonal birth control product that’s best for them. UIC college of pharmacy vice dean Kevin Rynn says while it will give prescribers another role, it’s an important one.
