Learning About Sake At Accidental Bar Is Just As Fun As Drinking It
At Accidental Bar in Alphabet City, “come for the party and leave a little smarter.”. No matter how much you already know about sake, we’re guessing you can imagine what spiked Sprite at prom, a stiff paloma, or even creamed corn at a barbecue in July tastes like. At Accidental Bar in Alphabet City, these descriptions are used less like official tasting notes and more like an entry point for you to find the sake of your own personal drinking dreams. You won’t realize how much you’re inadvertently learning about the centuries-old process of fermenting rice, water, yeast, and koji until after several 4-ounce pours. “Come for the party, leave a little smarter” the menu reads in handwritten cursive.www.theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0