James Taylor: 2021 Tour With Jackson Browne; Adds 2022 Dates
Catching up for lost time, James Taylor has announced a 2022 European tour. (The public sale begins July 16 here.) The dates follow what’s become a busy 2021 calendar with the rescheduled dates of his U.S. tour with Jackson Browne and Canadian tour with Bonnie Raitt. Those tours, originally planned for 2020, had been moved to 2021 last May with the vast majority of shows falling on or very near their original dates.bestclassicbands.com
Comments / 0