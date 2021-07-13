Sake Bar Satsko
Satsko is one of those places we walked by a hundred times without realizing what we were missing. Don’t be like us. This East 7th Street bar was opened in 2004 by a woman named Satsko Watanabe. Now it’s run by her daughter, Amy. During the early hours, Sake Bar Satsko is a perfectly pleasant place to hang out, eat some squid jerky, and drink a carafe of junmai ginjo sake that tastes like honeydew. Stay late enough, though, and the music will start to bump, and you might see someone buying a round of sake bombs for strangers. Each of the 30+ sake options available are accompanied by helpful tasting notes and explanations written on the menu. So if you want to learn about sake and get a little rowdy all in the same evening, Satsko is a great place to be.www.theinfatuation.com
