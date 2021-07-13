Cancel
Santa Maria, CA

UPDATE: Crews extinguish fire inside Frontier Communications building cable vault in Santa Maria

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
Lompoc Record
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews on Tuesday extinguished a fire that broke out inside of an underground cable vault located at a Santa Maria telecommunications building on South Bradley Road. City and county firefighters responded to the Frontier Communications building, located in the 4000 block of South Bradley Road, at about 9:45 a.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

