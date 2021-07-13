Mike Sielski: Team USA’s lousy performance ahead of the Olympics is disappointing but not surprising

PHILADELPHIA — So the United States Olympic men’s basketball team has lost its first two exhibition games, to Nigeria and Australia, ahead of the Summer Games in Tokyo later this month. And if you’re worried that having Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton join the team once the NBA Finals are finished won’t be enough to restore the U.S.’s status as the gold-medal favorite, you should be. Even if the team, over its remaining three exhibitions and with those eventual additions, manages to right itself and win the Olympic tournament, the journey won’t be easy. There are a few reasons.