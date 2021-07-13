Gov. Ricketts Hosts Former Hong Kong Legislator Nathan Law on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast
Gov. Ricketts Hosts Former Hong Kong Legislator Nathan Law on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast. Listen to Episode 21 of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here. LINCOLN – Today, Governor Ricketts released the 21st episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Nathan Law, a former Hong Kong legislator. Nathan is an advocate for political freedom in Hong Kong and currently lives in exile in London. During the episode, Nathan describes the persecution he endured at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party, including imprisonment.governor.nebraska.gov
