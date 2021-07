The Year was 1991. The Illinois State Fair, Springfield IL. Garth Brooks was the headliner (and at that time, married to Sandy). Trisha Yearwood was new on the scene and was Garth's opening act. Her only radio hit was "She's In Love With The Boy" off her debut album "Trisha Yearwood". After her show, it was announced that Trisha would be out on the concourse outside the stadium signing autographs--so I beelined it out during her last song to go get in line. I was surprised when I got out there that all they had was one of those 6 foot folding tables that had a brown tablecloth on it, and one folding chair.