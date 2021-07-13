How to Pick and Cook Zucchini Flowers

When it comes to summer barbecues, a rack of ribs sizzling on the grill is a must. But how much do you really know about ribs other than, well, that they’re delicious? There’s more to ribs than you may think. There are different styles of pork ribs, including baby back ribs, spare ribs, St. Louis ribs and more — though some may be more popular than others depending on the region. When buying ribs, make sure the meat is fresh and you have enough to feed everyone at your cookout. The way you cook ribs can vary so if you don’t have a grill, you can still make juicy ribs in your oven, slow cooker and more. Here's everything you need to know about choosing and cooking prok ribs along with some of our favorite rib recipes to get you started.