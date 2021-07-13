910 Dalmore Dr, Powhatan, VA 23113

Welcome home to this meticulously, just renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Chesterfield County’s Bon Air Community. With all new: roof, gutters, windows, doors, and LVT flooring and Trane HVAC. Welcome guest into the extra large family room and enjoy the open floor plan leading into your brand new kitchen that gleams with granite counters, white shaker style cabinets, shiney stainless steel appliances...including the refrigerator, and gather at the center island as you entertain your family and guests. Both bathrooms have been redesigned to include a walk in shower in the primary bath and both baths are finished with designer ceramic tile and fixtures. Included in the open floorplan of this better than new and fully renovated home is a large bright and airy three season room to relax in, just off the kitchen and through beautiful french doors enjoy the fresh air or continue outside to your new patio and extra large and beautiful, flat and fully fenced backyard. This is your New Perfect Home in your new Perfect location. Come see it now!