Powhatan, VA

910 Dalmore Dr, Powhatan, VA 23113

Richmond.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Capri” Stunning Modern Italianate Home with a Multi Colored Barrel Clay tiled roof, 9 ft Mahogany Arched Front Door and Intriguing Exterior sits Proudly on Immaculate Grounds on a Private 10 acre Estate.Lovely nearly 5000 sq ft home,open floor plan designed to Maximize views and light with 11 ft French Doors and Large Casement Windows. Incredible 12 ft ceilings, Multi Layer Trim, Custom 9 " Baseboards, Hand Crafted FP Surrounds and Intricate Ceiling Details are prominent.Dining Room Entertaining overflows outside by French doors to a Beautiful Boxwood Rose Garden Veranda. Dream kitchen inspires with 12 ft Walnut Island topped with Italian Marble, Walnut cutting board; the finest appliances, Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator, freezer and Miele convection oven. Butler’s Pantry includes Glass fronted Cabinetry, Hammered Nickel sink and a Sub Zero Ice Maker and Wine Cooler.Downstairs Primary Bedroom with Enormous Walk In Closet! 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, Farrow and Ball Fine Paint, three fireplaces surrounded with Italian Marble and Soapstone,Limestone patios, and Exquisite Light fixtures.Hand blown 54” Glass Chandelier from Italy! Gorgeous Italianate Masterpiece.

