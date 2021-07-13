Cancel
Public Health

July 13th COVID-19, New Cases, Hospitalizations, Vaccinations

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis data is from the CDC. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 334,942,236, as of a week ago 331,214,347. Average doses last week: 0.53 million per day. COVID Metrics. TodayYesterdayWeek. AgoGoal. Percent over 18,. One Dose67.7%67.7%67.1%≥70.0%1,2. Fully Vaccinated. (millions)159.7159.5157.6≥1601. New Cases per Day3🚩21,42020,10014,981≤5,0002. Hospitalized3🚩14,30812,83111,418≤3,0002. Deaths per Day3🚩194176163≤502.

#New Cases#Cdc#Covid Metrics#Cases Hospitalized
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine | WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot | Fauci defends Biden's support for recommending vaccines 'one on one'

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. This is not an urban legend. A Minnesota city advised residents not to release pet goldfish into ponds and lakes – or else they could grow to the size of a football. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow...
Colorado StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Colorado With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 8. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Public HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Q&A: Why are a small number of vaccinated people catching COVID-19?

The infection of two vaccinated Miami-Dade County Commission officials working at the collapsed Surfside condo tower has again thrust so-called “breakthrough” coronavirus cases into the spotlight. Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz and his chief of staff, Isidoro Lopez, both of whom are vaccinated, came down with flu-like symptoms...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Public Healthlptv.org

When Will Children Be Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine?

The general population of children between the ages of six months to 11 years old is still not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. But that could be changing soon. On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents as young as 12 years old. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are undergoing clinical trials for children between the ages of six months to 11 years old, but testing vaccines in younger children can generally take longer.
Public HealthKCBD

FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of...
Public Healthnaturalhealth365.com

11,000 deaths and counting: VAERS data released by CDC shows 10,991 deaths and 463,457 adverse events following COVID jab

These heartbreaking cases have been rolling into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since December of last year. Such events must be investigated before causal relationships can be made; indeed, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used VAERS data to help connect the dots on what they say is a “plausible causal relationship” between the J&J shot and TTS (blood clots with low platelets).
Public HealthNew York Post

COVID-19 cases are surging in almost every US state

The number of daily new COVID-19 infections has shot up almost 50 percent in the United States amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant — with rises even recorded in states with high vaccination rates, data shows. The US on Tuesday recorded an average of 19,455 new cases...
Iowa StateCorydon Times-Republican

State epidemiologist talks COVID vaccine, demands of public health, Test Iowa closings and more

Iowa’s state epidemiologist thinks Iowa is not at a turning point with the delta virus, so far. In an interview with IowaWatch July 16, Dr. Caitlin Pedati also called for Iowans to continue to get vaccinated, use social distancing, masks and other safety measures related to the coronavirus that officially arrived in Iowa in March 2020. She discussed the difficulties of public health and stressed the perseverance of health care workers.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Active COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have climbed by one-third since the beginning of the week, and they've doubled in Burleigh-Morton counties in that time span. The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 241 active cases statewide, with 66 of them in the Bismarck-Mandan region. The state...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Around 3,000 people in hospital with Covid as number doubles

The numbers in hospital with Covid-19 have doubled in two weeks - with 565 people admitted in just one day. The figure is the highest since April, reports The Mirror, and the number of deaths has risen by more than 60 per cent. There have been 192 more deaths since...
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

COVID-19 cases increase in North Dakota as delta strain spreads

BISMARCK — After more than two months of uninterrupted decline in active COVID-19 cases, infections are once again rising in North Dakota. The growing prevalence of the more contagious delta variant has taken hold in unvaccinated pockets across the country, including Missouri and Arkansas where hospitals are struggling to accommodate a surge in cases. The strain, first identified in India late last year, accounts for an estimated 83% of COVID-19 cases nationwide, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks — are schools next?

The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in places such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, in what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year. In some cases the outbreaks have spread from the camp to...
Public Healthnbcboston.com

Sununu Says No Plans for COVID Restrictions, Mask Mandate Despite Increase in NH Cases

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday he is not planning any additional “restrictive measures” despite a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. “No, right now we’re not anticipating any of that,” he said. “Folks should be getting vaccinated. That is the key to all of this. That’s how we’re going to keep our numbers low in the future… Right now, we’re not anticipating any restrictive measures.”

