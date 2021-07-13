July 13th COVID-19, New Cases, Hospitalizations, Vaccinations
This data is from the CDC. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 334,942,236, as of a week ago 331,214,347. Average doses last week: 0.53 million per day. COVID Metrics. TodayYesterdayWeek. AgoGoal. Percent over 18,. One Dose67.7%67.7%67.1%≥70.0%1,2. Fully Vaccinated. (millions)159.7159.5157.6≥1601. New Cases per Day3🚩21,42020,10014,981≤5,0002. Hospitalized3🚩14,30812,83111,418≤3,0002. Deaths per Day3🚩194176163≤502.www.calculatedriskblog.com
