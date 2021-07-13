Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Majority of Californians still believe the state is ‘Golden’

finchannel.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fall of 2020, as Elon Musk threatened to take Tesla to Texas, a popular narrative took hold and continues to this day: According to the story, the Golden State has grown tarnished. Masses of Californians are fed up and fleeing the state. That California’s population growth had slowed, causing it to lose a congressional seat for the first time in history, propelled the tale along. But a survey conducted by UC San Diego political scientists in the spring of 2021 contradicts this story.

finchannel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Dream#Stanford University#Google Trends#Uc San Diego#Californians#The Uc San Diego#Uc Berkeley#Spanish#Latinos#African Americans#Asian Americans#Republicans#Cornell University#The U S Census#The Franchise Tax Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
News Break
UCLA
Related
California Stateabc10.com

Where are wildfires burning in the Golden State?

CALIFORNIA, USA — Fire crews are battling multiple wildfires up and down the Golden State as California's wildfire season officially gets underway. The largest active fire burning in California is the Beckwourth Complex Fire in the Plumas National Forest. According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe...
California Stateindybay.org

Afro-Latino Presence in Early California - Negro Bar, Sacramento County

Among the earliest non-indigenous residents of California were hundreds of people of African background who descended from slaves taken to Mexico during the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries. These Afro-Latinos, as they have come to be called, helped shape the character of California much as Puritans shaped the character of New England. They blazed trails and established towns and ranches that grew into major cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, Monterey, and San Jose. Several amassed considerable fortunes and acquired high-ranking positions in the military and government.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.S. Latinos and the anguish COVID leaves behind

The pandemic disproportionately hit people of color in the U.S., and among them, younger Latinos were those most likely to die from the coronavirus. Why it matters: Mexican Americans, Puerto Ricans and Central Americans combined are the nation's largest minority group, and the lopsided effects of the virus highlight persistent disparities in health care and income in those growing communities.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Coronavirus Cases Increasing in Majority of States

Coronavirus cases are rising in the majority of states as the delta variant continues to spread across the country. While infection numbers in the U.S. are much lower than they were during the worst peaks of the pandemic, the country is still seeing an uptick in cases. The seven-day average of new infections is over 21,000, which is the highest reported since late May, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Trafficautomotive-fleet.com

Study: The Golden State Has the Rudest Drivers

Drivers in the Golden State don’t seem to follow the golden rule when they’re on the road, according to a new study from Bankrate, in which California earned the top spot for rudest drivers on the nation’s roadways. The findings on a high level of rudeness mirror California’s rankings in...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy