Student masks recommended, not required

During July summer programming, 509-J staff members must wear masks when with children

On June 25, the Oregon Department of Education announced new Ready Schools Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for Full-Time, In-Person Instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.

A July 8 family update from the Jefferson County School District says in alignment with that framework, face coverings are now recommended for K-12 age children both inside and outside, but not required. Children younger than kindergarten age are not required to wear masks.

The family update says that all staff will continue wearing face coverings when working inside a room with children. When children are not around, staff will be able to remove their face coverings.

Students attending 509-J July summer programming will have to wear a face covering while on a school bus.

"We encourage any student or staff member who wants to continue to wear a face covering to do so," the district letter says. "509-J is keeping this mask requirement in place for staff because some of the children we work with are not able to be vaccinated, may be medically compromised, and because of the impact on children from the Delta variant of COVID-19. For these reasons, we are requiring staff (even those fully vaccinated) to wear face coverings in indoor settings when directly working with students. We may change this requirement as we learn more this summer, but this will be our practice for our July summer programming."

The district will continue to practice 3-6 feet physical distancing when possible in indoor settings and will emphasize the practice of proper and safe hand hygiene.

The district will continue to navigate changes that come from the state. The district anticipates this less restrictive face covering requirement to carry through the summer and most likely into the fall.

Families will be notified of any changes prior to the August summer programming, and then again prior to the fall start of school.