Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, OR

Student masks recommended, not required

By Madras Pioneer
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

During July summer programming, 509-J staff members must wear masks when with children

On June 25, the Oregon Department of Education announced new Ready Schools Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for Full-Time, In-Person Instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.

A July 8 family update from the Jefferson County School District says in alignment with that framework, face coverings are now recommended for K-12 age children both inside and outside, but not required. Children younger than kindergarten age are not required to wear masks.

The family update says that all staff will continue wearing face coverings when working inside a room with children. When children are not around, staff will be able to remove their face coverings.

Students attending 509-J July summer programming will have to wear a face covering while on a school bus.

"We encourage any student or staff member who wants to continue to wear a face covering to do so," the district letter says. "509-J is keeping this mask requirement in place for staff because some of the children we work with are not able to be vaccinated, may be medically compromised, and because of the impact on children from the Delta variant of COVID-19. For these reasons, we are requiring staff (even those fully vaccinated) to wear face coverings in indoor settings when directly working with students. We may change this requirement as we learn more this summer, but this will be our practice for our July summer programming."

The district will continue to practice 3-6 feet physical distancing when possible in indoor settings and will emphasize the practice of proper and safe hand hygiene.

The district will continue to navigate changes that come from the state. The district anticipates this less restrictive face covering requirement to carry through the summer and most likely into the fall.

Families will be notified of any changes prior to the August summer programming, and then again prior to the fall start of school.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Jefferson County, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#K 12 School#School Bus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Opponents organizing against school board motions

With hot-button political issues on tap Aug. 10, effort underway to gather public comment. After Newberg School District board vice chairman Brian Shannon brought forth a trio of motions at a recent board meeting that seek to roll back inclusionary messaging and policies, a flood of reactions from the community began pouring in on social media and to board members' email inboxes.
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

A lovely evening in the park

The Rotary Club of Wilsonville's Summer Concert Series returns with performance from Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts. An increasingly lively summer in Wilsonville continued Thursday, July 22, as the Rotary Club of Wilsonville's Summer Concert Series returned with a performance from crowd favorite Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts at Town Center Park.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon student wins National Aspirations in Computing Award

Pauline Petersen, a junior at Lakeridge High School, has received a prestigious award from the National Center for Women in Information Technology.The National Center for Women in Information Technology has honored a local student with its National Aspirations in Computing Award. Pauline Petersen, a junior at Lakeridge High School, was selected as a national award recipient by the NCWIT — she is one of 400 — out of more than 4,000 applicants. Petersen is also a regional winner for Oregon and Southwest Washington. Award recipients are selected based on demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, leadership skills, academic...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

New firefighters onboard in Woodburn

Woodburn Fire District swore in two new firefighter paramedics during a July 21 ceremony. Woodburn Fire District announced that it has added two new firefighting paramedics this month. On Wednesday, July 21, the district swore in James Lang and Jerrod Schuch. The two will fill vacancies created by the retirements...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

How Beaverton reached Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs during COVID

City leadership merged two outreach programs to help small business owners get some much-needed assistance. What began as a door-to-door effort to reach Beaverton's small business community during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into a case study on the impact of meeting people where they are at.
AdvocacyPosted by
Portland Tribune

Tsongas, Pang: Lawmakers must make toxic-free law a priority

Dr. Theodora Tsongas is an environmental health scientist. Jamie Pang is the environmental health program director at Oregon Environmental Council. The past year has shown us, in so many ways, that when our state faces a challenge or a crisis, it is the communities with lower incomes that are hit the hardest. It was promising to see the Oregon Legislature make inequities of this kind a stated priority in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy