Mother of slain Highland Park High School graduate Yasemin Uyar gives a touching tribute to the strength and struggles of her daughter

By Editor
Highland Park Planet
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a Highland Park High School romance story with a very tragic ending – the death of a beautiful 24-year-old woman, Yasemin Uyar, who doted upon her two-year-old son Sebastian Rios. Sebastian now no longer has a mother and has a father 27-year-old Tyler Rios, who remains in police custody, charged with first-degree kidnapping for the alleged abduction of the toddler Sebastian. Additional criminal charges are pending in the death of Yasemin Uyar, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence#Highland Park High School#Hphs#Amber Alert#Fbi
