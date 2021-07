The Emmy nominations are here. What were the best shows you watched this year?. The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards are here, and they include a few surprises. After a few years where we were so dependent on television, it's incredible to see the diverse and interesting list of shows that made the cut. Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn) made the announcement this morning.