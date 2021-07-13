Cancel
Athens, AL

Decatur Daily, other media file motion to open jury selection for Blakely trial

By Staff reports
Posted by 
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ajn70_0avyn6pk00

ATHENS — Tennessee Valley Media, which includes The Decatur Daily, filed a motion along with several other media outlets to open the jury selection process that has been held behind closed doors since Monday morning in the corruption trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

"The public has constitutional rights to attend criminal court proceedings and conducting all voir dire in secret is unconstitutionally overbroad," the motion read.

The motion asks Judge Pamela Baschab of Muscle Shoals to open the voir dire proceedings in the case.

The motion, filed by Dennis R. Bailey on behalf of the media, seeks to have the jury selection process opened to the public and the media, and asks for a written transcript of all of the proceedings which have been held in secret.

The motion cited U.S. and Alabama Supreme Court rulings noting that the closure of preliminary hearings of a murder trial was "improper" and that the First Amendment right of public access to criminal proceedings extends to the voir dire proceedings.

A court bailiff met the media outside of the Limestone County Event Center on Monday when jury selection was to begin and told the media that they and the public were not allowed inside.

Jury selection was then moved to the Limestone County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Once again, the media and public were barred from the jury selection.

The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
