Hillsboro Chamber officially becomes 'Washington County Chamber'

By Max Egener
The Times
The Times
 13 days ago
After a member vote, the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce changed its name to the 'Washington County Chamber of Commerce.'

The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce has been renamed the "Washington County Chamber of Commerce."

Members of the chamber voted to officially approve a rebrand of the business organization during a nearly two-week period which ended Monday, July 12, according to an announcement by the chamber Tuesday, July 13.

The Washington County Chamber says it is seeking to use the new name to amplify members' voices at the county and state levels, as well as bring in new members from unincorporated Washington County.

"By creating the WCCC, our goal is to provide membership options to the 6,000 businesses in unincorporated Washington County," read a statement by the chamber's board chair Jayne Bond and chief executive Deanna Palm. "If you are a current member, your benefits will not change."

Leaders of the chamber have previously said Washington County's rapid growth and changing economy necessitated the name change.

The chamber is currently recruiting for a public policy and government relations director as part of the work toward its expanded goals.

The decision to rebrand as a countywide chamber has frustrated leaders of other chambers of commerce in Washington County, who say the move will only confuse people. There are eight other city-based chambers of commerce in the county.

Several leaders in other chambers have been concerned the move will compel their members to leave their local chamber for the rebranded countywide chamber.

"We understand that this decision has created some concerns among other Washington County chambers," Washington County Chamber leaders said in their announcement of the voting result. "This was not our intention. We value our relationships with these colleagues and intend to continue collaborating."

Leaders of multiple other chambers actively lobbied their members that are also members of the Washington County Chamber to vote "no" on the name change.

More than 85% of ballots cast were in favor of the name change, said Jen Little, director of communications and brand strategy for the Washington County Chamber. Nearly 20% of members voted, Little said.

"Your Board and I do not believe this is done in good faith, nor is it in the best interest of the Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce," Juanita Lint, director of the chamber in Forest Grove and Cornelius, stated in a July 1 email to members encouraging them to vote against the name change.

Similar messages were sent by leaders of the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce.

The message from Beaverton Chamber leaders said six chambers in the county were united in opposing Hillsboro Chamber's name change.

The rebranding effort was not always intended to be done unilaterally, however.

In a June 24 message announcing the Hillsboro Chamber's plans to rebrand, chamber officials said they engaged with the eight other chambers in September 2020, with hopes to increase sharing of resources and enhancing collaboration.

Only the Beaverton Chamber expressed interest in furthering such conversations, Washington County Chamber officials said.

Leaders of the two chambers held meetings for months in late 2020 and early 2021 about what Beaverton Chamber meeting minutes describe as a "merger."

They went as far as jointly hiring an attorney and public relations firm. In March, the two chambers entered into a shared leadership contract, placing Palm as the part-time interim president and CEO of the Beaverton Chamber while serving in her Hillsboro Chamber role part-time as well.

That relationship ended abruptly two months later, when the chambers announced that the shared contract had ended, despite the Beaverton Chamber not identifying a new permanent leader.

Beaverton Chamber officials have said plans to unify did not move forward because ??the Beaverton Chamber would not have received a full-time CEO, the process was rushed, the attorney was hired too late, and both chambers had concerns about whether they could get adequate membership approval.

According to minutes from a Beaverton Chamber board meeting in May, "staff challenges with the transition" also contributed to the end of unification discussions.

A longtime Beaverton Chamber employee and a board member resigned earlier this year amid the possible merger, describing a hostile work environment created by Palm and a lack of transparency by the members of the chambers' transition team.

Palm has declined to comment on the accusations.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the percentage of ballots cast in favor of the name change.

The Times

The Times

The Times' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.

 http://www.tigardtimes.com
Tigard, OR Posted by
The Times

EPA settles with Tigard firm for alleged violations

Also, Oregon DEQ fines levied by businesses in Tigard, Sherwood, Wilsonville are appealed Four companies in Portland's southwest suburbs have been slapped with financial penalties for alleged environmental violations. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently settled with a Tigard heavy steel fabricator, who the agency alleged violated industrial storm water violations covered under the Clean Water Act. The EPA announced that Fought & Company Inc. has agreed to pay $82,000 to resolve the federal agency's allegations against the company, which fabricates structural steel components for large-scale construction projects such as bridges, industrial buildings and more. "During storm events,...
Portland, OR Posted by
The Times

News from Portland's suburbs

Pamplin Media Group and KXL FM News 101 share the news from throughout the metro area.Each Friday, the Pamplin Media Group and KXL FM News 101 team up to share stories from Portland's suburbs. Pamplin Media Group — including the Portland Tribune and more than 25 weeklies and monthlies — has more reporters and photographers in more Oregon communities than any other media organization in the state. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
The Times

Washington County OKs new addiction treatment center

The next step will be finding a prime location within the county's already competitive market For too many people who struggle with addiction, their story has a tragic ending. Lack of access to affordable treatment is often a barrier to recovery. Oregon ranks 48th in the nation for access to substance use disorder services, according to a 2019 study by the Mental Health and Addictions Certification Board of Oregon. Washington County's substance abuse services are particularly strained, with no publicly funded detox or sobering beds available outside hospitals and jails. In Washington County, there are only 28 residential treatment...
Posted by
The Times

Big dreams abound for Tigard youth councilor

Tigard High School junior Aishiki Nag has her eye on science, civics, social justice - and the U.S. Senate.An incoming Tigard High School junior, who would eventually like to enter the political arena, was recently selected as the newest Tigard youth councilor. Aishiki Nag officially took over her duties July 1, assuming a one-year, non-voting position on the Tigard City Council. Nag was one of three "highly accomplished" young people interviewed by Tigard Mayor Jason Snider, Council President Heidi Lueb and the most recent Tigard youth councilor, Emilio Calderon, for the position, according to a city news release. The...
Posted by
The Times

Kiddie Academy breaks ground in Tigard

Early-learning childcare center, located at 16145 S.W. Upper Boones Ferry Road, opens in January 2022A new Kiddie Academy facility, the first one in Oregon, will open in Tigard early next year. On Friday, July 16, Tigard Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Debi Mollahan, Tigard Mayor Jason Snider and representatives from the academy gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the nationally franchised early-learning child care facility. Located at 16145 S.W. Upper Boones Ferry Road, next door to The Circuit Bouldering Gym, the 10,800-square-foot academy is expected to open in January 2022. "The importance of early education and childcare...
Posted by
The Times

Galvez: â€˜I must strive to take on social forces that undermine healthâ€™

Dr. Eva Galvez is a family medical care provider at the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Hillsboro.This spring I had the honor of being elected into the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians. As I took my oath I could not help but think about the steep and significant climb it had been for me, a first-generation Mexican-American woman, to become a physician and to join the board of Oregon's largest physician's academy. But with that pride also came a deep sense of obligation to be a voice for the most vulnerable that I care for, that is farmworkers and...
Posted by
The Times

Oregon pushes to help people find jobs as federal benefits end

In-person meetings will supplement telephone calls and online help for job seekers in a recovering economy.Weeks before the end of federal unemployment benefit programs on Sept. 4, Oregon Employment Department officials have shifted their efforts toward helping recipients get jobs — and not necessarily the jobs they had prior to the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic last year. "We want to make sure that people looking for work get the services they need, so they can be back at work before those important safety-net programs end," acting director David Gerstenfeld said. He said that goes beyond reinstating federal...
Posted by
The Times

Scoggins Dam upgrade delayed

The three options to make the dam seismically safe are more expensive than the project team initially thought. Cost estimates up to 40% higher than expected have delayed an expected decision on the future of Scoggins Dam and Henry Hagg Lake. Clean Water Services, which manages wastewater and stormwater for the urban areas in Washington County, says the dam needs safety upgrades to make it seismically safe and to meet the community's long-term needs. "Doing nothing is not an option," the agency's project website says. The three options for upgrading the dam are modifying the dam in its current...
Posted by
The Times

Applications open now for 81 affordable units in Tigard

Metro, the regional goverment, has neared the finish line for the first housing project funded by its 2018 bond. Applications are now open for the first in a long line of affordable housing projects financed by voter-approved bond money. The waitlist for The Viewfinder, 11600 S.W. 72nd Avenue in Tigard, began accepting names for units priced for those earning 30% to 60% of the area median income on Thursday, July 15. "Affordable housing projects like this one are a critical piece in the creation of a vibrant community," said Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington. Located just east...
Posted by
The Times

Women, minorities, young affected most in pandemic downturn

Employment Department report finds implications for Oregon economic recovery now under way.Though Oregon shed a record number of jobs last year during the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic, the people most affected were women, racial and ethnic minorities and the youngest workers — particularly if they were in lower-wage sectors such as restaurants, bars and hotels. That conclusion, drawn from Oregon Employment Department's July 7 Disparate Impacts of the Pandemic Recession in Oregon report, will have implications for how Oregon recovers from the downturn resulting from business shutdowns and curtailments during the pandemic. "The impacts were not evenly...
Posted by
The Times

COVID-19 vaccines offered Saturday in Tualatin

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tualatin High School, 22300 S.W. Boones Ferry Road A trade association representing Black, Indigenous and People of Color, or BIPOC, along with women contractors and others within the construction industry, is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at Tualatin High School, 22300 S.W. Boones Ferry Road. The Professional Business Development Group is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority and the Northwest Oregon Labor Council to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. "For us, it's not just about increasing vaccination rates within the BIPOC community. It's about our BIPOC and women-owned contractors leading the effort to protect individual workers and their loved ones," said Kenechi Onyeagusi, executive director for the Professional Business Development Group. The Tualatin clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another clinic will be held at the same times on Saturday, July 24, at LiUNA! Local 737 in Portland, 17230 N.E. Sacramento St. Attendees can register online and participants are encouraged to register in advance. However, drive-ins are also welcomed. No ID or health insurance is required. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Gaston Fire offers two-day academy for women

The program exposes women to fire service jobs and vast firefighting career opportunities. Local fire agencies will hold a two-day academy next month for women interested in or seeking a career fighting fires. This year's Fire Up Bootcamp Academy is scheduled for Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, from 8 a.m....
Posted by
The Times

Sherwood welcomes new interim high school principal

Adam Mitchell takes the helm at Sherwood High School, replacing Melissa Baran.A new interim principal has joined the immense and sparkling new Sherwood High School. Effective right away, Adam Mitchell will take the helm at the school, which opens full-time to students this September. The Sherwood School District made the announcement Tuesday, July 13. The district says this position fills the vacancy left by Melissa Baran, who will be joining the Tigard-Tualatin School District as associate director of teaching and learning. During his time with the Sherwood School District, Mitchell has served as a math teacher,...
Health Posted by
The Times

Oregon Capitol opens to public for first time in 16 months

Self-guided tours will be allowed as visitor services and Capitol Bookstore reopen.The Oregon Capitol in Salem reopened to the public Monday, July 12, ending a nearly 16-month lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legislative leaders, who control the Capitol's operations, closed the statehouse to the public on March 18, 2020. The move came 10 days after Gov. Kate Brown had declared a state emergency because of the virus that would go on to kill more than 600,000 people in the United States. House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, said health officials had recommended access to...
Posted by
The Times

Tualatin weighs 'urban renewal' in commercial core

A decision may be years off, as city officials want to gather input and determine the area's needs.They're not what most people would likely consider "blighted areas." Bridgeport Village, which is shared with Tigard and tiny neighboring Durham, opened in 2005. Nyberg Woods followed in 2007. Nyberg Rivers, home of Cabela's, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, New Seasons Market and more, was just developed and built out last decade. But while officials have yet to make a final decision — and they aren't expected to for a while yet — Tualatin is eyeing a process in state law that is...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Washington County Fair returns with some pandemic-related changes

Fair officials say people can expect the fair to feature most of the fun, food and activities as in previous years. For people itching for their fix of carnival rides, livestock shows, music, local food, shopping and other activities all in one place, the Washington County Fair is back and ready to deliver.
Posted by
The Times

Officials: Extreme heat, early wildfires are part of Oregon's 'new normal'

More than 800 people sought help from heat-related medical issues; heat wave added to 18 months of catastrophes.Extreme weather like the deadly heat wave that hit Oregon at the end of June are a sign of things to come, state officials said Monday, July 12. The National Weather Service has reported temperatures in the last week of June obliterated all-time heat records: 101 in Astoria, 109 in Bend, 112 in Redmond, 116 in Portland, 117 in Salem and 118 in Hermiston. Other cities "only" tied their hottest marks: Pendleton at 113 and Medford at 115. The thermometer readings were "otherworldly,"...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Chamber officials resigned amid possible Hillsboro merger

Personnel disputes and frustrations with leadership may have hindered merger discussions between the two chambers. The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's announcement last month that it would unilaterally rebrand as the "Washington County Chamber of Commerce" raised questions about why other chambers in the county weren't involved. According to the Hillsboro...
Posted by
The Times

Beaverton Chamber lobbies against Hillsboro Chamber rebrand

The Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce is telling members not to support the 'Washington County Chamber' renaming.Leaders of the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce are hoping the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's recent move to rebrand as the "Washington County Chamber" fails. In a Friday, July 2, email, the two top officials at the Beaverton Chamber urged members that also do business in Hillsboro and are part of that city's chamber to vote "no" on the Hillsboro Chamber's new rebranding plan. "If you are also a member of (the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce), we strongly recommend voting NO on your ballot,"...
Posted by
The Times

Wilsonville lawmaker recaps legislative session

Rep. Courtney Neron focused on education, child care and other pressing issues From COVID-19 and wildfire relief to police reform, Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, thought the state Legislature effectively responded to the needs of Oregonians during the recently completed long session. The Villebois resident also was proud of bills that she helped write or move from proposal to law, including legislation that would assist child care recipients and providers, foster care children and students from historically marginalized communities. "We made some major investments in some of the most vulnerable children in our state, which means so much...

