5 Common Key Light Patterns Every Portrait Photographer Should Know (Update)
As portrait photographers, one of the most important fundamental lessons we learn involves lighting patterns. We often focus on posing and expressions (for good reason), but a basic understanding of common key light patterns can make all the difference in capturing quality portraits. A key light, simply put, is the main or primary light source used to capture an image. How we position that light directly affects the shadows that fall across our subject’s face, which then creates drama (or not) and determines the mood. That said, knowing when to use a particular pattern is also very important. To help you have more control when lighting your portraits, we’re going to look at 5 common key light patterns and share situations and typical uses for each pattern.www.slrlounge.com
