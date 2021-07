Nine head coaches at the University of Iowa have received contract extensions, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta announced Monday. “It is with great pleasure that we are able to reward our head coaches in these sports with contract extensions and adjustments,” said Barta. “I am proud of our coaches, staff and student-athletes for their successes in competition, but just as importantly for the professionalism displayed in going about their business, both athletically and academically, throughout a very difficult time due to COVID-19.”