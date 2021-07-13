One of Jupiter’s Moons Could Have Conditions for Hosting Life
At first, everybody thought that life could exist only on our planet. After studying the Solar System using powerful telescopes, astronomers believed that life could also evolve on other rocky planets. But since there are no other rocky planets in the “Goldilocks Zone” (where it’s not too hot and neither too cold for life to exist) except for Earth and Mars, scientists focused their attention in other directions as well.www.healththoroughfare.com
Comments / 0