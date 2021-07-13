2020 Water Quality Report Available On-Line

The 2020 Water Quality Report is now available for viewing on the internet at www.cocoafl.org/waterqualityreport. Cocoa is listing this URL on water bills in June and July so you can find the link to view the 2020 Water Quality Report. If you do not have internet access and/or you want a paper copy of the report please email ddowns@cocoafl.org or call 321-433-8705 and request a copy. Please provide your name and address so a copy can be mailed to you.