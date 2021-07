Muller is scheduled to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Muller got the ball for the first game of a doubleheader with the Padres. He allowed only one run over four innings in the start, but he needed 87 pitches to record his 12 outs and was stuck with the loss. Muller's solid numbers overall through his first five big-league outings (3.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 23:11 K:BB in 19.2 innings) coupled with the depleted state of the Atlanta rotation means that the rookie should have some stability in a starting role for the remainder of the season.