A lot of storage sheds are leased. The seller is the counter party on the

Cover picture for the articleLease. He’s on the hook. They get repossessed pretty easily. I’d call the bluff. The lease company has a lien on it. Something not owned by the seller can’t convey. At a minimum have him ask for a copy of the shed lease contract. It will detail provisions under a sale of the property it sits on. Most of these shed lease contracts are almost identical baring some state provisions. But think of it like a car on a property that has a bank loan or lease. It can’t convey with the property as the seller doesn’t have title to it. The leases on the sheds are secured by the shed. They have a Serial number on them.

