I hope you got the dawn off before eating them. Lol

A concerned Canadian goose went to check on her mate, who was undergoing surgery at the New England Wildlife Center’s Cape Cod Branch on Wednesday. The staff had noticed that Arnold, who lives in a pond near the center, was limping. He had two fractures on his foot, so they took him in for surgery. Just as Arnold was about to go under, they heard a tapping on the clinic door. Arnold’s partner tracked him down and was attempting to get inside. “She had somehow located him and was agitated that she could not get inside,” the center wrote on Facebook. “She remained there throughout the entire procedure, watching us work.” After the surgery, the center let Arnold recover by the doorway. “His mate immediately calmed down and began to groom him through the door,” the center wrote. “They both seemed much more at ease in each other’s presence.” Arnold should be recovered in a few weeks.