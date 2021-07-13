I don't really remember a gas station, but that's like 50-60 years ago

Before the East River Mountain tunnel was built. Before the tunnel our family would drive over (and back) East River Mtn., Big Walker Mtn. and Little Walker Mtn. to visit my grandparents farm in Atkins VA (between Rural Retreat and Marion). We would often stop at the top of BWM to get hamburgers and milkshakes on the way to Atkins. Always liked coming back over East River Mtn. (unually on a Sunday night) and looking down on the lights in Bluefield.