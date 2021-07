Refrigerators and dishwashers as told to me by an appliance repairman as he fixed a brand new Whirlpool fridge. My 5 year old Whirlpool stove went out on Thanksgiving Day 2020. Yes! Thanksgiving Day while cooking the turkey. Neighbors were out of town and luckily we were watching their house and dog so used their stove to finish lol. It was more cost effective to buy a new stove - GE - than to buy the part and wait for 6 weeks due to Covid. Have always had Maytag washers and dryers with never a problem.