Does that mean she can eat twice as much food?

This isn’t an essay on how I gave up drinking, but in the interest of full transparency, I’m a registered dietitian and I gave up drinking six months ago. While weight loss was not my reason, I figured that I would lose weight because everyone says that’s what happens when you stop drinking, right? I mean I’m a dietitian, I should know. Turns out, I don’t know, because I’m six months in without a drop of alcohol and I haven’t lost a single pound. After doing some research, I’ve come to learn that giving up alcohol is not always associated with weight loss, and that if you want to lose weight, giving up a glass of wine with dinner isn’t the magic bullet. Here’s how you can have a relationship with alcohol (or not) while working toward your weight loss goals.