Are MREs the Perfect Prepping Food?

Military Meals Ready to Eat look like a great option for prepping, but are they really something you should consider?. Many people in the survival community take inspiration from the military. This makes some sense as soldiers have to prepare, and excel in very primitive conditions. Military surplus equipment can always be found in some amount for any emergency preparation. Perhaps the most common, besides ammunition, would be military-grade food. More specifically, the Meal, Ready to Eat, or MRE. MREs have long been popular with many preppers due to their containing a complete meal in a self-contained package. The question though is, whether or not they a viable option for long-term use? Let’s start our examination by taking a brief look at the history and development of the MRE, and then take a critical look at their pros and cons.