An Adams County judge violated a man's constitutional rights when he departed from established legal principles during sentencing, the Court of Appeals determined on Thursday. The case implicated the U.S. Supreme Court's 2004 decision in Blakely v. Washington, in which a majority of justices found that trial courts infringe on a defendant's Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial when they impose a sentence that exceeds the standard range — even if that range is lower than the maximum allowed under the law.