Dear NRA Directors (and Members); It's NOT a Vast Left-Wing Conspiracy!

(Liberty, AZ, July 8, 2021) An open letter to all NRA Directors, and to be shared with NRA members. Directors: Please do me and the members the courtesy of actually reading this before declaring it lies, sour grapes, or just me grinding my daddy’s 23-year old axe. I make no money off of criticizing NRA leaders. I am seeking no position within the NRA. And while I do hold a personal grudge against Wayne LaPierre for the way he treated my father’s memory at the NRA Meetings in 2005, shortly after Dad died, that has nothing to do with the facts I have reported about the serious corruption at the top of the NRA, and the failure of the NRA Board of Directors to effectively address the issues.