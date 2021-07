When you come across a truly iconic NHL player, you don’t just get to witness a pro do what they do best but you get to watch somebody genuinely revolutionize the game. Because of this and the different elements that all of the greats have brought to the game of hockey, it’s incredibly difficult picking exactly who some of the best players to ever take to the ice are. That being said, there’s no harm in trying is there? Below is a list of some of the best NHL players of all time.