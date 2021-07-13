Cancel
San Diego, CA

Scientist – Protein Engineering and Therapeutic Development | Novoron Bioscience

By Mary Canady
sdbn.org
 14 days ago

Novoron Bioscience, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is seeking a talented and highly motivated scientist to lead the development of large molecule therapeutics to address damage and disorders of the central nervous system. The successful candidate will be primarily responsible for protein engineering efforts including, but not limited to, purification protocol development, production scale-up, quality control process development, and management of pipeline products and inventory. Secondary responsibilities will be supporting R&D efforts including generating novel compounds and screening in relevant assays of interest.

