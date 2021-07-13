Cancel
Mckenzie, TN

Kirsten Sass, Amy Dixon to Compete in Tokyo Paralympics

mckenziebanner.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKENZIE (July 6) — Fresh from the news of her qualification in the 2021 U.S. Paralympic Triathlon Team sat McKenzie native Kirsten Winkler Sass in The Banner office, donned in a red USA Triathlon jacket. Kirsten will race as a guide in the Paralympics August 24 through September 5. The news came after the June 27 paratriathlon race in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Their story began in 2017 when Kirsten first met Amy Dixon, her partner in the race.

www.mckenziebanner.com

Comments / 0

