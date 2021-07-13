High school football: Oakwood seeks sixth consecutive playoff appearance

A big night by Oakwood senior Cooper Edgemon helped the Panthers keep things close in a high-scoring Bi-District loss to Oglesby, 62-52. Edgemon ran for five touchdowns and a PAT, and threw one touchdown pass. VANESSA GOODWYN

OAKWOOD — Two years removed from back-to-back district titles, the Oakwood Panthers are again predicted to take a back seat to the Calvert Trojans.

The Panthers are fresh off of their first year under head football coach Paul Johnston and their sixth consecutive playoff appearance as a program.

Eight varsity lettermen return from 2020’s playoff team that went toe-to-toe against area finalist and District 14-1A champions — Oglesby.

The Panthers look to replace the production of athlete Cooper Edgemon who was a force on both sides of the ball last season.

Experienced players like Zach Nickerson and Isaiah Jacobs return this season to bolster Oakwood’s playoff aspirations.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football projects Nickerson as the early preseason favorite for offensive MVP.

Calvert, the reigning district favorite and projected repeater, brings back projected defensive MVP Kevondra Corona.

Calvert received a force win over Oakwood last season due to the Panthers being quarantined for two weeks.

The Trojans have a major reloading season coming up from a team that made a deep playoff run but will look to run past everyone they face.

Calvert has speed all over the field from defensive back Corona to wide receiver Cohan Thompson at skill spots and lineman Antonio Porter in the trenches.

The Chester Yellowjackets are the projected third seed in District 13-1A. Oakwood was able to easily bypass them in a 76-31 explosion before they went on to miss the final two weeks of the season.

With some of the top teams in the state in its district, Chester has its work cut out for it in order to make the postseason.

The Yellowjackets return every starter from last fall and that will be beneficial. Keighen Green led the team in tackles and will be part of the team’s rushing attack.

Apple Springs is the final member of the district to make the list coming in fourth place.

Having not fielded a team for almost all of the 2020 season, the Eagles are unsure of what awaits them this fall.

With a pair of sophomores in Dakota Campbell and Tanner Smith leading the way, Apple Springs is set to gain experience this year.

The Panthers will open with Apple Springs to begin district Oct. 22 at Apple Springs, which will be followed by a home matchup against Chester and a road battle against Calvert.