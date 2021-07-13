Cancel
Public Safety

Missing 17-year old left thru a bedroom window

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 11 days ago

A 17-year old left her home yesterday morning through a bedroom window, and a search of the property by deputies did not locate her. Now Adrianna Marie Redondo is considered a missing person, and her information has been entered into the database of NCIC, the National Crime Information Center. Adrianna was last seen in a white T-shirt and ripped blue jeans. She is 4’ tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. She may have ties to a boyfriend in Georgia. If you have information on the whereabouts of Adrianna Marie Redondo, call the Oconee Sheriff’s Office at 638-4111. You can also report a tip to Crimestoppers and possibly qualify for a cash reward.

