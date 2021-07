German producer, Parra for Cuva drops his highly anticipated album ‘Juno’. Containing sounds from around the world, ‘Juno’ was nonetheless almost entirely produced within the four walls of the artist’s studio in Berlin. That’s the beauty of the 21st century though, one barely has to leave a room to travel far and wide and be inspired by distant places and peoples. Parra for Cuva’s previous highly acclaimed album, Paspatou, already carved a unique position for the artist who brought a truly original sound to electronic music by mixing emotional dance floor experimentations with acoustic and worldly soundscapes. Juno takes this global exploration even further with the influence of seven musicians and their different instruments.