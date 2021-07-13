Pioneer “back-and-forth” with the South Carolina DOT

The governing board of Pioneer Rural Water District received an eye-popping estimate for what it’s going to cost to re-locate a pair of water lines to make way for a highway widening project. According to General Manager Terry Pruitt, Pioneer officials have been told the estimate is $8 million dollars to re-locate two lines that carry water between Townville and the former Oakway Fire Tower. There is some back-and forth between Pioneer and the state DOT as, in this instance, the state won’t reimburse Pioneer for the cost. Pioneer board members were asking questions and expressing concerns upon hearing that the state’s plan, for safety reasons, is to widen SC 24 an additional two feet on both sides of the two-lane highway.