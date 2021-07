Congratulations to the Milwaukee Bucks for winning their first NBA Championship in fifty years. While the win was undoubtedly sweet for Giannis, Khris Middleton and the entire Bucks roster, it also has to be a big sigh of relief for head coach Mike Budenholzer. It was an open secret that Coach Bud was coaching for his job this postseason. And despite all that pressure, he was able to lead the franchise to its second title. Now the only question is whether or not he and the Bucks can run it back next season.