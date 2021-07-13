Cancel
POTUS

Addison Rae Criticized for Seemingly Excitedly Greeting Trump at UFC Event

By Glenn Rowley
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Addison Rae has found herself in a social media scandal after a video has resurfaced showing the influencer meeting former president Donald Trump. In the clip, Rae seems thrilled to meet the Republican firebrand, whom she purposely approached while attending UFC 246 in Las Vegas back in January. "Hi, I'm Addison," she says, tapping Trump on the shoulder before gushing, "Nice to meet you. I have to say hi. Hello. So nice to meet you."

99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

Addison Rae
Donald Trump
#Ufc#Republican#Tiktok
