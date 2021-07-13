Ricegum’s Spotify hacked with diss track by KSI fans

July 16, 2021 [New York, NY] – LA-based pop artist, songwriter and creator, Maggie Andrew, has released the final piece of her three-part trilogy, “Survival Mode,” out now. Throughout this trilogy, we’ve seen a female reclaim her trauma and use her darkest moments as inspiration for others to overcome their own obstacles. Maggie says; “Survival mode is the final moment in the trilogy, where I am truly alone, in the presence of nobody else but myself. I’ve been in a constant state of survival for as long as I can remember. Being alone drowning in my own self deprecating thoughts and traumatic experiences. Even though it’s sad, it’s comfortable being alone, I never want anybody to feel bad for me.” “Survival Mode” is by far the most stripped-back, and vulnerable track of the 3, based around just a piano and Maggie’s powerful vocals. With past singles garnering over 3M streams globally and landing multiple Apple editorial placements [Teen Pop Hits, Indie Pop, Unwind, Wildflower, Breaking Pop, New in Pop, New in Alternative], “Survival Mode” is set to make an impact. Tune in to The Chart Show on Apple Music on July 26th at 6:00 AM PST and 3:00 PM PST, where Brooke Reese will be supporting the release of “Survival Mode.”