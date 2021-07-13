Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Contest: Win A QUIET PLACE PART II Prize Pack!

dailydead.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article--------- Prize Details: (3) Winners will receive (1) Prize Pack for A Quiet Place Part II (pictured below), including a digital copy of the movie and branded merchandise. How to Enter: We're giving Daily Dead readers multiple chances to enter and win:. Instagram: Following us on Instagram during the contest...

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mantz
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#4k Ultra Hd#Daily Dead#Rotten Tomatoes#Screen International#Digital July 13 2021#Dvd#Blu Ray Discs#Dolby Vision#Hdr#Bfca#Dolby Atmos#K Ultra Hd Blu Ray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
Moviesvitalthrills.com

A Quiet Place Part II 4K, Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced the A Quiet Place Part II 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release dates for July (pre-order at Amazon). The critically-acclaimed thriller from director John Krasinski will debut on Digital July 13, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27.
Hamburg, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Hamburg teen plays photo double in 'A Quiet Place II'

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It’s lights, camera, action for one Hamburg teenager. Gavin Robinson even has the pictures to prove it. Not just any pictures, either. We’re talking pictures with John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt. From the living room of his family’s Hamburg home, Frontier Middle Schooler Gavin Robinson,...
Paramount, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Streaming Now on Paramount+

“A Quiet Place Part II” is now available to stream on Paramount+ for U.S. subscribers, the streamer announced Monday. Picking up where its 2018 prequel left off, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must face the outside world and all its dangers — most notably the deadly blind monsters with acute hearing senses — once again. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family quickly realizes that there are many more threats simmering under the surface of their post-apocalyptic world than they initially expected.
MoviesMiami Herald

New on DVD: Silent terror returns in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

A scary sequel where the very last thing you want to do is scream tops the DVD releases for the week of July 27. "A Quiet Place Part II" picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of Day 1 when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity's silent era. In the film's present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Go Behind The Scenes Of A Quiet Place: Part II In Exclusive Clip

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II is one of the very best examples of quality storytelling and filmmaking. Not only is it an excellent sequel that builds upon the world viewers were introduced to in A Quiet Place, but A Quiet Place: Part II also excels in allowing the audience to see, hear, and feel the world right along with the main characters. A new clip from Paramount Movies goes behind the scenes and spotlights Krasinski’s choice to shift the main character in the sequel.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Leads VOD Charts as ‘Twilight’ Takes Over Netflix

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount/$19.99) is best overall among VOD rankings this week, but it’s not unanimous. After initially leading after its July 13 iTunes release (always the quickest daily chart to reflect new releases), it dropped to #2. Instead, “Wrath of Man” (United Artists/$5.99) returned to the top, a position it already held for most of June. iTunes, like GooglePlay, ranks by number of transactions; after weeks at $19.99, “Wrath” reduced its price and rebounded.
MoviesCollider

'A Quiet Place Part II' Will Soon Bring the Silent Horror Home on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray

Hit horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II is on its way to home video, with the movie coming to digital tomorrow before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27. Today marks exactly 45 days since the film hit theaters, meaning that it's now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, but if you're not sold on the idea of shelling out for yet another monthly subscription, then the upcoming multimedia rollout is most welcome news.
MoviesDecider

New Movies On Demand: ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘The Sleepless Unrest,’ ‘Separation’ + More

Has your summer been too calm and terror-free? Allow me to change all of that. This week, there are tons of new movies on VOD that will scare the bejesus out of you and turn your cozy, content life upside down, each one more paralyzing than the next. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to the 2018 horror hit starring his wife Emily Blunt is out now. The follow-up film had the biggest theatrical opening of any film during COVID when it came out in May, and now it’s widely available to stream at home. If you’re a fan of The Conjuring films, you’re going to want to catch The Sleepless Unrest, a new documentary in which filmmakers Kendall and Vera Whelpton and several paranormal experts all moved into the real-life Conjuring house to experience the spirits within for themselves.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

14 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II held a glitzy world premiere in New York City in March 2020, but wouldn’t hit theaters for another fourteen months after the Coronavirus pandemic came along. Still, that didn’t stop it from going down as one of the biggest hits of the entire COVID-19 era when it did finally arrive, with the second installment pulling in some hugely impressive numbers.
Movieslocalsyr.com

Brian Miller Reviews “A Quiet Place Part II”

One of the biggest hits over the last couple of years was “A Quiet Place,” starring Emily Blunt and directed by her husband John Krasinski. Film and TV Critic Brian Miller shares his thoughts on the sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II”.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place: Part II Showcases Practical Effects in New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette (Exclusive)

After a few delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place: Part II finally arrived in theaters earlier this year, and helped breathe life into the 2021 box office. On Tuesday, the blockbuster horror film was officially released on Digital and to stream on Paramount+ — and to celebrate Paramount Pictures has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at A Quiet Place: Part II. The featurette, dubbed "Shooting on Location", provides a look at how the majority of the aspects of the project were practically filmed on set.
MoviesColumbian

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ tops DVD offerings next week

A scary sequel where the very last thing you want to do is scream tops the DVD releases for the week of July 27. “A Quiet Place Part II” picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of Day 1 when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity’s silent era. In the film’s present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
Movies/Film

The Best Streaming Movies to Watch Right Now: ‘The American Friend,’ ‘The Empty Man,’ A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Barb and Star,’ and More

Cast: Dennis Hopper, Bruno Ganz, Lisa Kreuzer, Gérard Blain. Wim Wenders‘ deliberately paced blend of neo-noir and tone poem, The American Friend is an adaptation of Ripley’s Game by Patricia Highsmith. But this isn’t like the other Ripley adaptations. Wenders is less interested in the plotting and mystery than he is in the curious, unquantifiable relationship between two very different people. One is a frame maker, played by Bruno Ganz. The other is an art seller, and con artist, played by Dennis Hopper. By chance, or perhaps fate, these two cross paths, and an odd friendship begins to form. Ganz’s character is made to believe he has a short time to live (the logistics of this set-up are a bit hard to believe, but just go with it), and thus gets talked into committing murder to score a big payday to leave behind to his family after he’s gone. But the deeper he gets drawn into situations, the more Hopper’s character is drawn to help him out. Robby Müller‘s cinematographer is like something from a wonderful dream.
MoviesTheHDRoom

Paramount Details ‘A Quiet Place II’ Home Video Release

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Paramount Home Entertainment confirmed rumors this morning and confirmed a July 27th release date for A Quiet Place II on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. In addition, A Quiet Place...

Comments / 0

Community Policy