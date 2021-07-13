Two of Instagram’s Favorite Brands Just Launched the Ultimate Summer Workout Bundle

Maybe it's just us, but we've never wanted to adorn our nails with a feel-happy manicure more than right now. Summer 2021 is here and Olive & June is ensuring that the nail party is bumpin' with a site-wide sale the likes of which have only been seen on Black Friday. From now through July 18, you can score 20% off on every Olive & June product when you use the promo code VACAY at checkout. Single polishes are $6.40 apiece (down from $8) and sets (a great deal already!) take the savings even further. There's the Summer Box, which has every tool you need for a salon-worthy mani; the newly-launched Mani Weekender, which is perfect for taking your mani on the go for all-important touchups or refreshes en route; the beloved Pedi System, which literally changed the game as far as painting your toes is concerned. And, if you're really ballin' out, spring for the Complete System, which includes everything you get from the Mani and Pedi Systems along with your choice of one OR six polishes. Below, scope out some of our favorite O&J nail essentials that are worth snagging while they're on sale. Sit back and enjoy compliment-magnet nails all summer long.