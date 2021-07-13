Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Electric signals between individual cardiac cells regulate heartbeat

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Researchers provide an update on how electrical impulses in the heart travel from cell to cell. The connections between cells forming the low resistance pathway and facilitating the current flow are called gap junctions. Each consists of many channels, which are formed when specific proteins from one cell dock and fuse to the proteins from another cell. The scientists delve into the properties of gap junctions and their constituent proteins.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Cell#Electric Current#Arrhythmias#Biophysics Reviews#Aip Publishing#Harvard Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Revealing the mystery behind the threat of non-alcoholic liver disease

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Researchers revealed how non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can develop into a life-threatening complication. Their discovery will accelerate the search for therapeutic solutions. The study was led by Helmholtz Zentrum München in collaboration with the Heidelberg University Hospital and the German Center for Diabetes Research.
CancerNature.com

CtBP1/2 differentially regulate genomic stability and DNA repair pathway in high-grade serous ovarian cancer cell

The C-terminal binding proteins (CtBPs), CtBP1 and CtBP2, are transcriptional co-repressor that interacts with multiple transcriptional factors to modulate the stability of chromatin. CtBP proteins were identified with overexpression in the high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSOC). However, little is known about CtBP proteins’ regulatory roles in genomic stability and DNA repair in HGSOC. In this study, we combined whole-transcriptome analysis with multiple research methods to investigate the role of CtBP1/2 in genomic stability. Several key functional pathways were significantly enriched through whole transcription profile analysis of CtBP1/2 knockdown SKOV3 cells, including DNA damage repair, apoptosis, and cell cycle. CtBP1/2 knockdown induced cancer cell apoptosis, increased genetic instability, and enhanced the sensitivity to DNA damage agents, such as γ-irradiation and chemotherapy drug (Carboplatin and etoposide). The results of DNA fiber assay revealed that CtBP1/2 contribute differentially to the integrity of DNA replication track and stability of DNA replication recovery. CtBP1 protects the integrity of stalled forks under metabolic stress condition during prolonged periods of replication, whereas CtBP2 acts a dominant role in stability of DNA replication recovery. Furthermore, CtBP1/2 knockdown shifted the DSBs repair pathway from homologous recombination (HR) to non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) and activated DNA-PK in SKOV3 cells. Interesting, blast through TCGA tumor cases, patients with CtBP2 genetic alternation had a significantly longer overall survival time than unaltered patients. Together, these results revealed that CtBP1/2 play a different regulatory role in genomic stability and DSBs repair pathway bias in serous ovarian cancer cells. It is possible to generate novel potential targeted therapy strategy and translational application for serous ovarian carcinoma patients with a predictable better clinical outcome.
CancerPhys.org

Subnuclear protein NSrp70 found to be important regulator of T cell proliferation

T lymphocytes, or T cells, are immune cells with diverse roles in building the body's immunity. How does one particular cell type fight against a host of different pathogens? The key to this adaptability is in alternative splicing, wherein the cell produces multiple forms of proteins for identifying different types of invading viruses and microbes, as well as destroying cancer cells. So, it is not surprising that finding ways to improve the production of T cells with enhanced pathogen recognition capacity is an actively researched area of modern science.
San Francisco, CAScience Daily

No link between moderate coffee consumption and increased risk of cardiac arrhythmia, researchers find

In the largest study of its kind, an investigation by UC San Francisco has found no evidence that moderate coffee consumption leads to a greater risk of cardiac arrhythmia. In fact, each additional daily cup of coffee consumed among several hundred thousand individuals was associated with a 3 percent lower risk of any arrhythmia occurring, including atrial fibrillation, premature ventricular contractions, or other common heart conditions, the researchers report. The study included a four-year follow up.
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists provide a more strategic approach to COVID-19 testing

A new study led by the U.S. Geological Survey outlines a means to better estimate COVID-19 occurrence and trends in populations. Currently, COVID-19 testing is primarily limited to self-selected individuals, many of whom are symptomatic or have had contact with someone who is symptomatic. While these tests are useful for individual medical treatment and contact tracing, they do not provide health officials with a complete picture of the disease across the population.
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists identify new gut-liver drug recycling process

A team of University of Houston pharmaceutical researchers is reporting a newly recognized process of drug metabolism in the intestines -- followed by recycling through the liver -- that could have important implications for developing treatments for intestinal diseases and for taking multiple medications at the same time. "The intestines...
ScienceScience Daily

Recent study identifies 11 candidate genetic variants for Alzheimer's disease

A recently published study co-authored by University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging researcher Justin Miller, Ph.D., identifies 11 rare candidate variants for Alzheimer's disease. Researchers found 19 different families in Utah that suffered from Alzheimer's disease more frequently than what is considered normal. Miller, an assistant professor in the...
EngineeringScience Daily

Supercomputer predicts cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a computational method based on large-scale molecular dynamics simulations to predict the cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides using a supercomputer. Their protocol has exhibited promising accuracy and may become a useful tool for the design and discovery of cyclic peptide drugs, which could help us reach new therapeutic targets inside cells beyond the capabilities of conventional small-molecule drugs or antibody-based drugs.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
ScienceScience Daily

Metal-based molecules show promise against the build-up of Alzheimer's peptides

In lab tests, Imperial researchers have created a metal-based molecule that inhibits the build-up of a peptide associated with Alzheimer's disease. A peptide is a fragment of a protein, and one of the key hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease is the build-up of a specific peptide known as amyloid-β. The team demonstrated that with the aid of ultrasound, their molecule can cross the blood-brain barrier in mice, targeting the part of the brain where the damaging peptide most often accumulates.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study brings scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.
ScienceScience Daily

Signaling molecule may help prevent Alzheimer's disease

New research in humans and mice identifies a particular signaling molecule that can help modify inflammation and the immune system to protect against Alzheimer's disease. The work, which was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), is published in Nature. Cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease develops when neurons...
ScienceScience Daily

Conversion of genetic information from DNA to proteins: role of mRNA

The corona pandemic has ensured that the term "mRNA" is now also known to a large public beyond laboratories and lecture halls. However, the molecule is much more than an important component of a successful vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. "mRNAs are a central component of all living things on our planet. Without them life as we know it would not function," says Elmar Wolf.
ChemistryScience Daily

Synthesis of one of the most abundant organic lipids elucidates its structure

Crenarchaeol is a large, closed-loop lipid that is present in the membranes of ammonium-oxidizing archaea, a unicellular life form that exists ubiquitously in the oceans. In comparison to other archaeal membrane lipids, crenarchaeol is very complex and, so far, attempts to confirm its structure by synthesizing the entire molecule have been unsuccessful. Organic chemists from the University of Groningen have taken up this challenge and discovered that the proposed structure for the molecule was largely, but not entirely, correct.
ScienceScience Daily

Antibiotics in early life could affect brain development

Antibiotic exposure early in life could alter human brain development in areas responsible for cognitive and emotional functions, according to a Rutgers researcher. The laboratory study, published in the journal iScience, suggests that penicillin changes the microbiome -- the trillions of beneficial microorganisms that live in and on our bodies -- as well as gene expression, which allows cells to respond to its changing environment, in key areas of the developing brain. The findings suggest reducing widespread antibiotic use or using alternatives when possible to prevent neurodevelopment problems.
ScienceScience Daily

Short chain fatty acids: An 'ace in the hole' against SARS-CoV-2 infection

SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, is highly transmissible, with nasal passages being the target of original infection. The nasal passage also shows the highest expression of ACE2, a protein that has been widely linked with increased susceptibility to COVID-19. Now, scientists from Japan have found that nasal inflammation can influence susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2. They also identified the use of short chain fatty acids as a potential COVID-19 management strategy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy