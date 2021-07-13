Caledonia High School Baseball team awarded

Many of the Caledonia Baseball Players were awarded with end of the year honors following the season. Brady Augedahl – All Conference. Casey Schultz – All Conference. Ayden Goetzinger – All Conference Honorable Mention. Andrew Kunelius – All Conference, Academic All State Class AA. Jacob Staggemeyer – All Conference, Academic All State Class AA. Thane Meiners – All Conference, All Section 1AA. Devin Vonderohe – All Conference, All Section 1AA, Academic All State Class AA. Austin Klug – All Conference, All Section 1AA, All State Class AA. The team was also awarded the Silver Academic Team Award for Class AA.