Measure S Road Rehab Project to Begin July 14 on Lake Tahoe Boulevard

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, July 13, 2021 – The City of South Lake Tahoe will begin a Measure S priority road rehabilitation project on July 14 on Lake Tahoe Boulevard. Construction will begin on Pioneer Trail and Spruce Avenue on July 26. The work, which is scheduled through the end of August, will rehabilitate the pavement surface on each of the roadways, while also replacing any aging drainage culverts that could affect the new roadway surface.