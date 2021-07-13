Keynote: Taking Remote Patient Monitoring to the Next Level

Telemed J E Health. 2021 Jul 22. doi: 10.1089/tmj.2021.0101. Online ahead of print. Background: Telehealth was frequently used in the provision of care and remote patient monitoring (RPM) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Precision Recovery Program (PRP) remotely monitored and supported patients with COVID-19 in their home environment. Methods: This was a single-center retrospective cohort study reviewing data acquired from the PRP clinical initiative. Results: Of the 679 patients enrolled in the PRP, 156 patients were screened by a clinician following a deterioration in symptoms and vital signs on a total of 240 occasions, and included in the analyses. Of these 240 occasions, 162 (67%) were escalated to the PRP physician. Thirty-six patients were referred to emergency department, with 12 (7%) admitted to the hospital. The most common risk factors coinciding with hospital admissions were cardiac (67%), age >65 (42%), obesity (25%), and pulmonary (17%). The most common symptoms reported that triggered a screening event were dyspnea/tachypnea (27%), chest pain (14%), and gastrointestinal issues (8%). Vital signs that commonly triggered a screening event were pulse oximetry (15%), heart rate (11%), and temperature (9%). Discussion: Common factors (risk factors, vital signs, and symptoms) among patients requiring screening, triage, and hospitalization were identified, providing clinicians with further information to support decision making when utilizing RPM in this cohort. Conclusion: A clinician-led RPM program for patients with acute COVID-19 infection provided supportive care and screening for deterioration. Similar models should be considered for implementation in COVID-19 cohorts and other conditions at risk of rapid clinical deterioration in the home setting.