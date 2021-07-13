Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Keynote: Taking Remote Patient Monitoring to the Next Level

healthitanalytics.com
 14 days ago

Finding success with a remote patient monitoring program means identifying the right patients and the right parameters. At Deaconess Health, that meant fine-tuning a program launched in 2018 with new technology and a direct link to the EMR, then selecting a specific group of patients with chronic care needs who would show improved clinical outcomes through care at home.

healthitanalytics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Patient Monitoring#Emr#Md#Deaconess Health#Rn#Rpm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Rochester, MNHealthcare IT News

Mayo Clinic's strategies for securing medical devices

Within the last year, healthcare organizations have been proactive in their efforts to align the health industry's cybersecurity efforts to include medical device security. Healthcare giant the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has evaluated and operationalized medical device security technology. It found limitations with traditional cybersecurity solutions, a need for a more targeted technology and best practices for implementing a medical device security solution.
HealthMedicalXpress

Improving patient outcomes with clearer health monitoring data

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease and its effects are the leading cause of death in the U.S. across a majority of racial and ethnic groups. Globally, the risk factors for developing heart disease, such as obesity and diabetes have grown by huge margins, increasing the future impact of heart disease on society and medical infrastructures. As with many chronic or long-term health issues, the successful management of heart disease can greatly improve a patient's lifespan and quality.
Pontiac, MIhealthitanalytics.com

Unlocking the Potential of Digital Value-Based Care Solutions in Congestive Heart Failure

Each year over one-half a million patients are diagnosed with congestive heart failure (CHF) and, in total, more than five million Americans are currently living with a CHF diagnosis. This patient population has a particularly high readmission rate, with one estimate of the six-month readmission rate topping 40%. As such, clinicians and researchers have spent considerable effort devising interventions to reduce the likelihood of readmission for patients with CHF.
Health Serviceshealthitanalytics.com

Change Management Strategies for Delivering Healthcare at Home

Delivering healthcare at home requires new workflows designed around the patient, rather than the hospital. Many things taken for granted in an inpatient ward no longer exist in a patient’s living room. If you’re looking at Hospital at Home or thinking about revamping a transitional care program, this on-demand session provides insight from health system leaders on how to set your team up for success.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Heart Failure Management Using a Digital Disease Platform

In 2016, the Netherlands Heart Network (NHN) started the “Care4Hearts” project in collaboration with Roche Diagnostics. The aim of the project was to reduce the readmissions of heart failure (HF) patients within 30 days by applying standardized interventions before discharge from the hospital, during discharge from the hospital, and in the home.
Health Serviceshealthitanalytics.com

Getting Creative with Reimbursement Methods

Navigating the scope of reimbursement is never an easy task, especially with the ever-changing landscape of CMS. Agencies of all sizes have had to get creative with reimbursement methods. Located in Lewiston, Maine, Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice shares how they are able to offer their patients optimal care virtually. Currently monitoring more than 400 patients with telehealth, they support and monitor patients with a range of conditions including CHF and coronary artery disease, COPD, maternal health and more.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Industry Leadership: OSF Scales Deviceless RPM to Rising-risk Population

Provider organizations face challenges in providing scalable, preventative care to succeed in increasingly value-based contracts. How can Population Health leaders deliver enterprise-wide virtual care solutions to high and rising-risk patients to improve clinical and financial outcomes? View this on-demand session to hear from OSF's executives to learn how they built and implemented Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring as an integral part of their virtual care strategy.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthitanalytics.com

EHR Data Boosts Machine Learning Algorithms for Chronic Disease

- By using machine learning algorithms, researchers examined if creating a large-scale electronic health record (EHR) data-based lung cancer cohort could be effective in studying a patient’s prognosis and estimating survival. The cohort study was recently published in JAMA. Across the world, lung cancer is one of the most diagnosed...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical Backlogs

Cloud DX's Connected Health platform is being utilized by Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joseph's Hospital (SJHH) to help clear surgical backlogs resulting from COVID driven postponement of non-urgent procedures. Please see related HHS press release here. There are over 419,000 backlogged surgeries in Ontario, 11,300 of which are associated...
CancerMedicalXpress

Remote 24-hour monitoring shows sizable, positive effect on cancer patients

Remote 24-hour monitoring for cancer patients receiving chemotherapy helps to better manage side effects and improve quality of life, finds a study published by The BMJ today. The researchers say remote monitoring can provide a safe, secure, and "real time" system that optimises symptom management and supports patients to remain at home—and is particularly relevant in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Artificial Intelligence Links Anemia to COVID-19 Rehospitalization

The study’s authors discovered that pre-COVID-19 anemia is the strongest clinical indication of long-term COVID-19 phenotypes and symptoms. These symptoms can continue to appear weeks or months after the COVID-19 infection has left an individual’s immune system. By studying test results of patients readmitted to the hospital due to long-term...
Electronicstctmd.com

Cardiologs Unveils New Solution to Enable Use of Smartwatches for Remote Patient Monitoring

PARIS and BOSTON -- Cardiologs, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) cardiology diagnostics, today announced the launch of Cardiologs RPM – an innovative new solution that unlocks the potential of smartwatches for remote cardiac patient monitoring. Cardiologs will debut the new offering at the Heart Rhythm Society's annual meeting, Heart Rhythm 2021 (Booth #845), which takes place July 28 - 31, 2021 in Boston, Mass.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Remote Patient Monitoring Identifies the Need for Triage in Patients with Acute COVID-19 Infection

Telemed J E Health. 2021 Jul 22. doi: 10.1089/tmj.2021.0101. Online ahead of print. Background: Telehealth was frequently used in the provision of care and remote patient monitoring (RPM) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Precision Recovery Program (PRP) remotely monitored and supported patients with COVID-19 in their home environment. Methods: This was a single-center retrospective cohort study reviewing data acquired from the PRP clinical initiative. Results: Of the 679 patients enrolled in the PRP, 156 patients were screened by a clinician following a deterioration in symptoms and vital signs on a total of 240 occasions, and included in the analyses. Of these 240 occasions, 162 (67%) were escalated to the PRP physician. Thirty-six patients were referred to emergency department, with 12 (7%) admitted to the hospital. The most common risk factors coinciding with hospital admissions were cardiac (67%), age >65 (42%), obesity (25%), and pulmonary (17%). The most common symptoms reported that triggered a screening event were dyspnea/tachypnea (27%), chest pain (14%), and gastrointestinal issues (8%). Vital signs that commonly triggered a screening event were pulse oximetry (15%), heart rate (11%), and temperature (9%). Discussion: Common factors (risk factors, vital signs, and symptoms) among patients requiring screening, triage, and hospitalization were identified, providing clinicians with further information to support decision making when utilizing RPM in this cohort. Conclusion: A clinician-led RPM program for patients with acute COVID-19 infection provided supportive care and screening for deterioration. Similar models should be considered for implementation in COVID-19 cohorts and other conditions at risk of rapid clinical deterioration in the home setting.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Remote Monitoring System Reduces Chemotherapy Symptom Burden

Last Updated: July 22, 2021. THURSDAY, July 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients receiving chemotherapy, use of an Advanced Symptom Management System (ASyMS) for real-time remote symptom monitoring reduces symptom burden, according to a study published online July 21 in The BMJ. Roma Maguire, Ph.D., from the University of...
Maryland StateDOT med

Intelerad to supply cloud-based imaging capabilities to LifeBridge Health

Intelerad Medical Systems will provide cloud-based medical imaging managed services for LifeBridge Health. The two inked a deal that is expected to enhance LifeBridge’s workflow and productivity, while protecting patient data and optimizing its resources. “Our physicians navigate large amounts of medical imaging and data, and we are interested to see how this more integrated system may allow our teams to work more productively and efficiently, while having the image and data integrity they need to provide the best care possible,” said Tressa Springmann, senior vice president and chief information officer for LifeBridge Health, in a statement.
Healthaithority.com

Patient Experiences Heavily Influenced by Healthcare Data Interoperability, Finds Google

Google, in collaboration with Harris Poll, has revealed its findings of healthcare data interoperability. According to the latest report, physicians fully understand the importance of healthcare data interoperability and how this positively impacts patient experiences and outcomes. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has already laid down rule and policies to ensure transparent interoperability and patient access to critical healthcare data. New technologies such as Cloud, Big Data, AI, AR VR, Voice and Automation are considered key to sustaining next-gen applications in healthcare industry.
Healthaithority.com

MedicAlert and RapidDeploy Partner to Provide 911 Telecommunicators and First Responders With Medical Data to Improve Outcomes

MedicAlert Foundation, creator of the globally recognized medical ID system, announced a long-term strategic agreement with RapidDeploy, the industry’s leading cloud-native emergency response platform. Through the partnership, MedicAlert will deliver members’ critical health data to public safety dispatchers via the RapidDeploy platform. MedicAlert members wear a medical ID and maintain...
Healthaithority.com

VisualDx and Osmosis Partner to Enhance Access to Medical Education Resources

VisualDx, an award-winning web-based clinical decision support system, has partnered with Osmosis.org, a leading health education platform, to increase medical and health professional, as well as student and faculty, access to both organizations’ leading content libraries. Through this collaboration, VisualDx and Osmosis will integrate their platforms to bolster the educational resources they provide to medical schools nationwide.
Health ServicesPosted by
HIT Consultant

Positioning Your Health System for Digital Transformation

In my last article, I discussed how an incomplete picture of patient health can lower the quality and raise the cost of care. Healthcare has been fully digitized but the complete picture is stored in multiple data silos across hospitals, practices, health plans, consumer devices, and more. A data platform can unify these sources of information and provide a holistic view of the network and its patients’ health.
HealthMedCity News

How wearable devices empower healthcare providers

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, there will be an estimated shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 primary and specialty-care physicians by 2034. With significantly fewer doctors, rising healthcare costs and an increase in patients with chronic diseases, utilizing technology to monitor and treat patients more efficiently and effectively has never been more urgent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy