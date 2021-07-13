Cancel
Tennis

Badgers Earn ITA All-Academic Honors

UWBadgers.com
 14 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin women's tennis team was named a 2021 ITA All-Academic Team and had eight Badgers earn individual ITA Scholar-Athlete honors as announced by the ITA on Monday. Wisconsin was one of 210 Division I teams to earn team honors from the ITA. To qualify,...

