Badgers Earn ITA All-Academic Honors

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Athletics honors former Badger and generous supporter Herbert Hentzen Jr., who died on July 11. Hentzen was a four-year letter winner (1946-49) on the Wisconsin men's tennis team and also served as team captain twice (1946, 1947) for the Badgers. Hentzen excelled both in the classroom and on the tennis court, graduating from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in chemical engineering. Hentzen worked for his family's industrial paint company, Hentzen Coatings, and later served as the company's president. A noted champion for the Badgers and many other charitable organizations, Hentzen gave generously of his time and support. He's remembered by many in the Wisconsin men's and women's tennis family for his great smile and humor.