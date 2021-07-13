Unlocking the Potential of Digital Value-Based Care Solutions in Congestive Heart Failure

Key opinion leaders in cardiology and pharmacy consider the role of ivabradine to reduce heart rate and lower the risk of hospitalization for patients with heart failure. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: I’m going to shift gears to something I’ve been looking forward to talking about: ivabradine. I’m going to call on Ryan to help us out. I’d love to hear your take on what a funny channel it is and how this works. I’ve been following this for quite a while, and I noticed that it was in the European guidelines a while ago, but it didn’t make it into the American guidelines. Now we have a mention of it in the update we saw this year. First, we’re going to discuss the role of ivabradine for reducing heart rates. You’ll be able to build on that. Talk about that mechanism of action for heart failure treatment. Also, where does ivabradine fit in with guideline-directed medical therapy? I’ll turn it over to you, Ryan.