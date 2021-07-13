InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Announces 8.1M Share Proposed Offering by Selling Stockholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immunic, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% percent of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.