Heart Failure Management Using a Digital Disease Platform

Definitions and classifications are crucial in medicine and provide the basis for proper and timely diagnosis to enable prompt, precise, and efficient therapies. The diagnosis of heart failure (HF) currently relies on signs (pulmonary crackles, peripheral oedema) and symptoms (dyspnoea on exertion, fatigue) that are not always objective, and neither sensitive nor specific.[1,2] Many patients are not diagnosed with HF before they get hospitalized for a decompensation. Although there are several evidence-based treatments for HF with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and even for asymptomatic left ventricular (LV) dysfunction (ejection fraction <40%), the diagnosis is often made late, and valuable time has passed before effective treatments are initiated. Even in patients with symptoms, frequently it takes many months or even years until the diagnosis is made. Especially HF without significant reduction in LV ejection fraction may be mistaken even by cardiologists.